Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Rays.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in slugging percentage (.428) and total hits (105) this season.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 76 of 106 games this season (71.7%), including 26 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- In 14.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this season (29 of 106), with more than one RBI 14 times (13.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|46
|.251
|AVG
|.270
|.325
|OBP
|.319
|.442
|SLG
|.413
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|18
|34/24
|K/BB
|28/15
|7
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.33, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
