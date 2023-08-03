Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- batting .320 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .259.
  • Kiner-Falefa will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.
  • In 56.6% of his 76 games this season, Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • In five games this season, he has homered (6.6%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 21.1% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 35
.252 AVG .265
.299 OBP .349
.364 SLG .381
7 XBH 7
2 HR 3
11 RBI 17
14/6 K/BB 27/15
5 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Javier (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.33, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
