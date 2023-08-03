The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .225 with eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Higashioka has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (10.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has had an RBI in 22 games this season (38.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.0%).

In 14 games this year (24.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .217 AVG .233 .256 OBP .263 .458 SLG .300 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 14 RBI 12 28/5 K/BB 25/4 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings