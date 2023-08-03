Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .225 with eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Higashioka has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (10.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has had an RBI in 22 games this season (38.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.0%).
- In 14 games this year (24.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.217
|AVG
|.233
|.256
|OBP
|.263
|.458
|SLG
|.300
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|28/5
|K/BB
|25/4
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.