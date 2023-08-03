Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (56-52) will square off with Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (62-47) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, August 3. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Yankees (-110). The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (7-6, 4.39 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.33 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Yankees and Astros matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Yankees (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Aaron Judge hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 65 times and won 39, or 60%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 42-31 record (winning 57.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 4-1 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have won in 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Astros have a mark of 16-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+175) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (+100) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+135) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.