Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Astros on August 3, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Gleyber Torres and other players on the Houston Astros and New York Yankees prior to their matchup at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 105 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a .260/.322/.428 slash line on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has recorded 56 hits with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .295/.415/.663 so far this year.
- Judge has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run, six walks and two RBI.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 31
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 29
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 28
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Cristian Javier Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Javier Stats
- The Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-2) to the mound for his 21st start this season.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- Javier has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Javier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|3
|3
|3
|9
|2
|at Athletics
|Jul. 22
|5.2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|at Angels
|Jul. 16
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|7
|2
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|4.1
|9
|8
|8
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 28
|4.0
|8
|6
|6
|1
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 117 hits with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 74 runs with 20 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .300/.378/.508 on the year.
- Tucker will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles and five RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 29
|0-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 60 walks and 69 RBI (105 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .253/.349/.427 on the year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 2
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 31
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
