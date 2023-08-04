Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .516 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .290 with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.

Judge has gotten a hit in 35 of 55 games this year (63.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (23.6%).

He has homered in 29.1% of his games in 2023, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.8% of his games this year, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (60.0%), including 10 multi-run games (18.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 23 .230 AVG .375 .350 OBP .495 .469 SLG .913 11 XBH 19 8 HR 12 18 RBI 24 42/22 K/BB 25/20 1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings