On Friday, Giancarlo Stanton (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .204 with seven doubles, 16 home runs and 20 walks.

Stanton has picked up a hit in 55.9% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.6% of those games.

In 25.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.0% of his games this season, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (39.0%), including four games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .193 AVG .216 .262 OBP .292 .421 SLG .500 10 XBH 13 8 HR 8 22 RBI 19 31/10 K/BB 27/10 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings