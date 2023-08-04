At +6600, the New York Giants are No. 20 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Watch the Giants this season on Fubo!

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New York Betting Insights

New York won 13 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Giants games.

Offensively, New York ranked 18th in the with 333.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per contest).

The Giants went 5-3-1 at home last season and 4-4 away from home.

When the underdog in the game, New York was 6-5-1. As favorites, the Giants were 3-2.

In the NFC East, the Giants won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones had 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game).

Jones also rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and picked up 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).

Barkley also had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero TDs.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 724 yards (45.3 per game).

Bobby Okereke registered 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Colts.

Bet on Giants to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1500 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3500 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1500 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

Odds are current as of August 4 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.