After hitting .303 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Harrison Bader and the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks while hitting .256.

In 64.4% of his games this season (38 of 59), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (18.6%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (11.9%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has driven in a run in 19 games this year (32.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 26 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 24 .252 AVG .261 .291 OBP .277 .429 SLG .409 12 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 15 21/5 K/BB 14/2 7 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings