The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.441 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .254.

In 43 of 77 games this season (55.8%) Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.8% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31.2% of his games this year (24 of 77), with two or more runs five times (6.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .243 AVG .265 .289 OBP .349 .351 SLG .381 7 XBH 7 2 HR 3 11 RBI 17 15/6 K/BB 27/15 5 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings