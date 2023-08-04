Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .225 with eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Higashioka has picked up a hit in 28 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this year (38.6%), Higashioka has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.0%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 14 of 57 games (24.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.217
|AVG
|.233
|.256
|OBP
|.263
|.458
|SLG
|.300
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|28/5
|K/BB
|25/4
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.20), 45th in WHIP (1.302), and 14th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
