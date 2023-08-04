Liberty vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, August 4, 2023 at Target Center, the New York Liberty (20-6) will look to build on a five-game road winning streak when taking on the Minnesota Lynx (13-14), airing at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Lynx matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Liberty vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-10.5)
|168
|-600
|+440
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-10.5)
|168.5
|-600
|+425
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-10.5)
|168.5
|-700
|+425
Liberty vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Liberty have put together a 9-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lynx have put together a 14-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- New York has been favored by 10.5 points or more 11 times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
- Minnesota is 3-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- In the Liberty's 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 27 times this season.
