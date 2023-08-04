The New York Liberty (20-6) will visit the Minnesota Lynx (13-14) after winning five road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Lynx

New York scores only 3.1 more points per game (88.2) than Minnesota allows (85.1).

New York is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Minnesota allows to opponents.

The Liberty are 15-2 when they shoot higher than 45.1% from the field.

New York's 37.4% three-point shooting percentage this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than opponents of Minnesota have shot from deep (35.0%).

The Liberty have put together a 13-2 record in games this season when the team hits more than 35.0% of their three-point shots.

New York averages 38 rebounds a contest, 3.7 more rebounds per game than Minnesota's average.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty have been racking up 88.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 88.2 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

New York has been slightly suspect on the defensive end of the floor recently, giving up 83.3 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 82.0 it has surrendered this season.

The Liberty's 12.0 made three-pointers per-game average during their last 10 games are more than the 10.9 they average on the season, but those 10 games have seen a lower percentage of made shots, 36.5% compared to their season-long percentage of 37.4% from beyond the arc.

Liberty Injuries