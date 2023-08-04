The Minnesota Lynx (13-14) and Breanna Stewart's New York Liberty (20-6) hit the court at Target Center on Friday, August 4, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

New York earned a 76-69 victory against Los Angeles in their last outing. The team was led by Courtney Vandersloot's 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Stewart's 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks. Minnesota is coming into this game having lost to Connecticut 79-69 in their last outing. Lindsay Allen led the team with 16 points.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-550 to win)

Liberty (-550 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+400 to win)

Lynx (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-10.5)

Liberty (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ION

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty sport a top-five offense this season, ranking second-best in the league with 88.2 points per game. At the other end, they rank sixth with 82 points allowed per contest.

New York is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 38 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 33.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Liberty have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are averaging 24.1 per game (best in WNBA).

New York ranks worst in the WNBA with 11.9 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is committing 14.2 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

The Liberty have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the WNBA in threes per game (10.9) and second-best in three-point percentage (37.4%).

New York, who is eighth in the league with 7.6 treys conceded per game, is allowing a 35.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty's offense has been much better in home games (88.9 PPG) compared to road games (87.3 PPG). Meanwhile, their defense has been worse when playing at home (83.4 PPG allowed) compared to their play on the road (80.3 PPG allowed).

When playing at home, New York averages 37.5 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to grab 34.4, while on the road it averages 38.5 per game and allows 33.2.

The Liberty average 24.4 assists per home contest, 0.6 more than their average on the road in 2023 (23.8). The 2023 WNBA season has seen New York commit fewer turnovers at home (13.9 per game) than on the road (14.4). it has forced the same amount of turnovers at home as on the road (11.9).

In 2023 the Liberty average 11.1 made three-pointers at home and 10.6 away, making 37.9% from distance at home compared to 36.8% away.

New York allows 0.6000000000000005 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (7.3). But it allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (34.5% in home games compared to 36.2% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have won 19 of the 24 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (79.2%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -550 or shorter, the Liberty have a record of 8-3 (72.7%).

New York's record against the spread is 9-16-0.

New York is 3-8 as 10.5-point favorites or more.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Liberty an 84.6% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.