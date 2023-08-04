Luis Severino will start for the New York Yankees against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 150 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Fueled by 306 extra-base hits, New York ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

New York ranks 20th in the majors with 471 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .302.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

New York strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

New York has the 10th-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.240 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Severino (2-5) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up nine earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Severino has made six starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays L 5-1 Home Jhony Brito Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays L 5-2 Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays W 7-2 Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Justin Verlander 8/6/2023 Astros - Home Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez 8/7/2023 White Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Severino Mike Clevinger

