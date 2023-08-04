How to Watch the Yankees vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Luis Severino will start for the New York Yankees against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Astros vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Yankees Player Props
|Astros vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Yankees Odds
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees have hit 150 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Fueled by 306 extra-base hits, New York ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
- New York ranks 20th in the majors with 471 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .302.
- The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- New York strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- New York has the 10th-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.240 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Severino (2-5) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up nine earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Severino has made six starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-3
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|L 5-1
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|L 5-2
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
|8/2/2023
|Rays
|W 7-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Shane McClanahan
|8/3/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Cristian Javier
|8/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|8/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Justin Verlander
|8/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Framber Valdez
|8/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Dylan Cease
|8/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Touki Toussaint
|8/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.