The Houston Astros (62-48) and the New York Yankees (57-52) will match up on Friday, August 4 at Yankee Stadium, with Hunter Brown pitching for the Astros and Luis Severino taking the hill for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +125. The game's total is listed at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (7-7, 4.20 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (2-5, 7.49 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Astros game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 43, or 59.7%, of those games.

The Astros have a 28-18 record (winning 60.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 5-2 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (38.2%) in those games.

This year, the Yankees have won five of 11 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+130) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+170) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+230) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 4th Win AL East +6600 - 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.