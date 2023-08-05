The Netherlands will take on South Africa in the Round of 16 of the World Cup on Saturday, August 5 at 10:00 PM ET.

Tune in to FOX US to watch the Netherlands play South Africa.

The Netherlands Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Portugal July 23 W 1-0 Home United States July 26 D 1-1 Away Vietnam August 1 W 7-0 Away South Africa August 5 - Home

Netherlands' Recent Performance

The Netherlands' previous game was a 7-0 win against Vietnam, taking 42 shots and outshooting by 37.

Jill Roord's Women's World Cup statline through three appearances for the Netherlands includes three goals.

Lieke Martens has registered one goal and one assist for the Netherlands in Women's World Cup play.

In three Women's World Cup matches, Danielle van de Donk has registered one goal and one assist.

Netherlands' 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Daphne van Domselaar #1

Lynn Wilms #2

Stefanie van der Gragt #3

Aniek Nouwen #4

Merel van Dongen #5

Jill Roord #6

Lineth Beerensteyn #7

Sherida Spitse #8

Katja Snoeijs #9

Danielle van de Donk #10

Lieke Martens #11

Jill Baijings #12

Renate Jansen #13

Jackie Groenen #14

Caitlin Dijkstra #15

Lize Kop #16

Victoria Pelova #17

Kerstin Casparij #18

Wieke Kaptein #19

Dominique Janssen #20

Damaris Egurrola #21

Esmee Brugts #22

Jacintha Weimar #23

South Africa Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Sweden July 23 L 2-1 Away Argentina July 27 D 2-2 Away Italy August 2 W 3-2 Home Netherlands August 5 - Away

South Africa's Recent Performance

In its most recent outing on August 2, South Africa claimed a 3-2 win against Italy. Italy outshot South Africa 13 to 10.

Thembi Kgatlana has two goals and two assists so far for South Africa in Women's World Cup (three matches).

Hildah Magaia has two goals and one assist thus far for South Africa in Women's World Cup.

Linda Motlhalo has totaled one goal for South Africa so far in Women's World Cup.

South Africa's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster