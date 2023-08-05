Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Judge -- .207 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on August 5 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .289 with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.
- In 35 of 56 games this year (62.5%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (23.2%).
- He has homered in 28.6% of his games this year, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has driven home a run in 23 games this season (41.1%), including more than one RBI in 23.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 33 games this season (58.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|23
|.228
|AVG
|.375
|.348
|OBP
|.495
|.465
|SLG
|.913
|11
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|12
|18
|RBI
|24
|43/22
|K/BB
|25/20
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came for the New York Mets on Sunday when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed a 3.15 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
