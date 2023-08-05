Ally Ewing will hit the course at Dundonald Links in Troon, United Kingdom to compete in the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open from August 3-5. It's a par-72 that spans 6,494 yards, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Ally Ewing Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Ewing has scored under par six times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Ewing has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Ewing has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in her past five tournaments.

She has made the cut in two of her past five tournaments.

Ewing has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 24 -5 276 1 13 2 4 $873,957

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Dundonald Links measures 6,494 yards for this tournament, 525 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,019).

Dundonald Links has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Ewing has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,542 yards, while Dundonald Links will be at 6,494 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Ewing's Last Time Out

Ewing was above average on the 10 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging par to finish in the 77th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.22-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship ranked in the 34th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.11).

Ewing shot better than just 15% of the golfers at the Amundi Evian Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.81.

Ewing recorded a birdie or better on three of 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the tournament average was 2.1).

On the 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Ewing recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.6).

Ewing's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were less than the tournament average of 4.2.

In that most recent outing, Ewing's par-4 showing (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.6).

Ewing finished the Amundi Evian Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, less than the tournament average, 3.6.

On the eight par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Ewing had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.5.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards Ewing Odds to Win: +6000

