Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is hitting .218 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.
- In 20 of 36 games this year (55.6%), McKinney has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this year (22.2%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (36.1%), including one multi-run game.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|13
|.262
|AVG
|.139
|.333
|OBP
|.225
|.600
|SLG
|.167
|9
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|1
|14/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared for the New York Mets on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.15, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
