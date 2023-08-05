The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is hitting .218 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.

In 20 of 36 games this year (55.6%), McKinney has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this year (22.2%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (36.1%), including one multi-run game.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 13 .262 AVG .139 .333 OBP .225 .600 SLG .167 9 XBH 1 6 HR 0 10 RBI 1 14/7 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings