The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in slugging percentage (.428) and total hits (108) this season.

Torres will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last games.

Torres has gotten a hit in 78 of 108 games this year (72.2%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (25.0%).

In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Torres has an RBI in 29 of 108 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year (43.5%), including 11 multi-run games (10.2%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 46 .257 AVG .270 .331 OBP .319 .441 SLG .413 19 XBH 15 11 HR 5 27 RBI 18 35/25 K/BB 28/15 7 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings