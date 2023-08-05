After hitting .273 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Harrison Bader and the New York Yankees take on the Houston Astros (who will start Justin Verlander) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .252 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and eight walks.

Bader has had a hit in 38 of 60 games this year (63.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (18.3%).

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (11.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 31.7% of his games this year, Bader has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 26 of 60 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 24 .246 AVG .261 .290 OBP .277 .418 SLG .409 12 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 15 22/6 K/BB 14/2 7 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings