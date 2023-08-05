Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .273 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Harrison Bader and the New York Yankees take on the Houston Astros (who will start Justin Verlander) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .252 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and eight walks.
- Bader has had a hit in 38 of 60 games this year (63.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (18.3%).
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (11.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 31.7% of his games this year, Bader has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 26 of 60 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|24
|.246
|AVG
|.261
|.290
|OBP
|.277
|.418
|SLG
|.409
|12
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|15
|22/6
|K/BB
|14/2
|7
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.15 ERA in 94 1/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- while pitching for the New York Mets -- the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.15, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
