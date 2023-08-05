MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Saturday, August 5
The Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs is a game to catch on a Saturday MLB schedule that includes plenty of exciting matchups.
We have what you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The New York Yankees (57-53) play the Houston Astros (63-48)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 16 HR, 45 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.300 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-139
|+118
|8.5
The Detroit Tigers (48-61) face the Tampa Bay Rays (67-45)
The Rays will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.226 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.264 AVG, 14 HR, 52 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-146
|+122
|8
The Chicago Cubs (56-54) play the Atlanta Braves (70-37)
The Braves hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.338 AVG, 25 HR, 65 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-149
|+127
|10.5
The Texas Rangers (64-46) host the Miami Marlins (58-53)
The Marlins will hit the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.279 AVG, 17 HR, 70 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.376 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-197
|+165
|9
The Cincinnati Reds (59-53) host the Washington Nationals (47-63)
The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 62 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.286 AVG, 18 HR, 60 RBI)
|CIN Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-222
|+183
|10.5
The Boston Red Sox (57-52) play the Toronto Blue Jays (61-50)
The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)
The Philadelphia Phillies (59-51) face the Kansas City Royals (36-75)
The Royals will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.303 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.270 AVG, 20 HR, 66 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-232
|+192
|9.5
The Baltimore Orioles (68-42) face the New York Mets (50-59)
The Mets hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.238 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-179
|+151
|9.5
The Oakland Athletics (30-80) face the San Francisco Giants (61-49)
The Giants will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Saturday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.242 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.268 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-177
|+150
|7.5
The Minnesota Twins (57-54) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-54)
The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Target Field versus the Twins on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.220 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.278 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-161
|+137
|8.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60)
The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.293 AVG, 16 HR, 63 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.268 AVG, 13 HR, 51 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-255
|+208
|8
The Cleveland Guardians (54-56) face the Chicago White Sox (43-68)
The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 18 HR, 64 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 60 RBI)
|CLE Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-143
|+122
|8.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (48-63) host the Colorado Rockies (43-66)
The Rockies will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 23 HR, 79 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 57 RBI)
|STL Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-240
|+197
|9.5
The San Diego Padres (54-56) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45)
The Dodgers will take to the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 71 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.340 AVG, 22 HR, 76 RBI)
The Los Angeles Angels (56-55) face the Seattle Mariners (58-52)
The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.310 AVG, 40 HR, 82 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.251 AVG, 18 HR, 60 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-138
|+117
|9
