Stephan Jaeger will be in the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6.

Looking to wager on Jaeger at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Stephan Jaeger Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Jaeger has shot better than par on 17 occasions, while also posting five bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score five times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Jaeger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

In his past five tournaments, Jaeger has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Jaeger has qualified for the weekend 11 times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 33 -6 277 0 26 0 2 $2.1M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Jaeger has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 42nd.

Jaeger has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Jaeger played this event was in 2022, and he finished 13th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Sedgefield Country Club is set for 7,131 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Jaeger has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,277 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Jaeger's Last Time Out

Jaeger finished in the 53rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

He finished in the 72nd percentile on par 4s at the 3M Open, averaging 3.93 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Jaeger was better than 47% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Jaeger recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Jaeger carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.4).

Jaeger's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average of 6.4.

In that most recent competition, Jaeger had a bogey or worse on five of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Jaeger finished the 3M Open recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Jaeger underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

