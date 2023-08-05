On Saturday, August 5 at 1:05 PM ET, the Houston Astros (63-48) visit the New York Yankees (57-53) at Yankee Stadium. Justin Verlander will get the nod for the Astros, while Nestor Cortes Jr. will take the hill for the Yankees.

The favored Astros have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +115. The contest's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (6-5, 3.15 ERA) vs Cortes - NYY (5-2, 5.16 ERA)

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 44, or 60.3%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 35-19 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (64.8% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in 13, or 37.1%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a mark of 8-11 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+120) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+155) Billy McKinney 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 4th Win AL East +12500 - 5th

