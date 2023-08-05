The New York Yankees (57-53) are looking for continued power from a slugger on a hot streak against the Houston Astros (63-48) on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium. Giancarlo Stanton is on a three-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Justin Verlander (6-5) to the mound, while Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nestor Cortes Jr.

The Yankees are sending Cortes (5-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Wednesday, May 31 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.16, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.

Cortes has three quality starts this year.

Cortes will try to secure his 10th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance.

He allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Astros will send Verlander (6-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings during his last outing, which came on Sunday for the New York Mets against the Washington Nationals.

The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.15 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .219 in 16 games this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Justin Verlander vs. Yankees

The Yankees are batting .230 this season, 28th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .404 (17th in the league) with 153 home runs.

The Yankees have gone 5-for-40 with two doubles and an RBI in 12 innings this season against the right-hander.

