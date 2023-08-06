Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +125)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge is hitting .283 with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Judge has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (35 of 57), with more than one hit 13 times (22.8%).
  • In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (28.1%, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 23 games this season (40.4%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (22.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 33 games this season (57.9%), including 10 multi-run games (17.5%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 23
.220 AVG .375
.338 OBP .495
.449 SLG .913
11 XBH 19
8 HR 12
18 RBI 24
43/22 K/BB 25/20
1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (133 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Urquidy gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday, April 30 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put together a 5.20 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
