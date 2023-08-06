Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Astros.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Astros Player Props
|Yankees vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Astros Prediction
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 110 hits and an OBP of .329, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .437.
- Torres is batting .500 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 79 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 14.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.5% of his games this year, Torres has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this year (44.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|46
|.262
|AVG
|.270
|.337
|OBP
|.319
|.458
|SLG
|.413
|20
|XBH
|15
|12
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|18
|35/26
|K/BB
|28/15
|7
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.20 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, April 30, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.20 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.