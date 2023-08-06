The New York Yankees and Harrison Bader, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .252 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and eight walks.

Bader has had a hit in 39 of 61 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (18.0%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (11.5%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has driven in a run in 19 games this season (31.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 26 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 24 .246 AVG .261 .289 OBP .277 .421 SLG .409 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 15 23/6 K/BB 14/2 7 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings