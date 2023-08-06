The New York Yankees and Harrison Bader, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

  • Bader is batting .252 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and eight walks.
  • Bader has had a hit in 39 of 61 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (18.0%).
  • Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (11.5%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bader has driven in a run in 19 games this season (31.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 26 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 24
.246 AVG .261
.289 OBP .277
.421 SLG .409
13 XBH 6
4 HR 3
18 RBI 15
23/6 K/BB 14/2
7 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (133 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Urquidy (2-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.20 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, April 30, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 5.20 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
