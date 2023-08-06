After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros (who will start Jose Urquidy) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.

Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 45 of 79 games this year (57.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (13.9%).

He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.5% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 35 .242 AVG .265 .285 OBP .349 .367 SLG .381 8 XBH 7 3 HR 3 12 RBI 17 15/6 K/BB 27/15 5 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings