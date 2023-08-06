Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Astros.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .229 with eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (29 of 58), Higashioka has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.9% of his games this season, Higashioka has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.9%.
- In 14 games this year (24.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.224
|AVG
|.233
|.261
|OBP
|.263
|.459
|SLG
|.300
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|28/5
|K/BB
|25/4
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.20 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday, April 30 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 5.20 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
