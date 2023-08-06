Liberty vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 6
A pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 20.8 points per game) and Breanna Stewart (second, 22.7) -- take the court when the Las Vegas Aces (24-2) visit the New York Liberty (21-6) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Liberty vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-5)
|176.5
|-225
|+185
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-4.5)
|176.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-5.5)
|176.5
|-225
|+165
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Aces (-4.5)
|176.5
|-200
|+160
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have put together a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Liberty have compiled a 10-16-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Las Vegas is 14-11 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- New York has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Aces games have hit the over 15 out of 25 times this season.
- So far this year, 15 out of the Liberty's 26 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.