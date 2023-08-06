The Las Vegas Aces (24-2) will look to A'ja Wilson (fifth in WNBA, 20.8 points per game) going up against Breanna Stewart (second in league, 22.9) and the New York Liberty (20-6) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

There is no line set for the game.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

Liberty vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 86 Liberty 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 167.5

Liberty vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

New York is 9-16-0 against the spread this year.

Out of 25 New York's games so far this year, 15 have hit the over.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty have a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 88.2 points per game. On defense, they rank sixth with 82 points allowed per contest.

New York is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 38 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 33.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Liberty rank worst in the WNBA with 11.9 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they are committing 14.2 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in league).

In terms of three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Liberty, who are making 10.9 three-pointers per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.4% from downtown (second-best).

The Liberty, who are eighth in the league with 7.6 threes conceded per game, are allowing a 35.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

New York has taken 57.9% two-pointers and 42.1% three-pointers this season. Of the team's buckets, 65.2% are two-pointers and 34.8% are three-pointers.

