Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (21-6) play A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (24-2) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Barclays Center, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Aces

New York's 87.7 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 78.9 Las Vegas allows to opponents.

New York has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Las Vegas have averaged.

The Liberty have put together a 15-3 straight-up record in games they shoot above 42.5% from the field.

New York shoots 37.1% from beyond the arc this season. That's 3.8 percentage points higher than Las Vegas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (33.3%).

The Liberty have a 16-2 record when the team makes more than 33.3% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas and New York rebound at around the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 3.3 fewer rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty are posting 88.3 points per game in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 87.7.

In its past 10 games, New York is making 11.6 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than its season average (10.8). However, it owns a lower three-point percentage over its last 10 games (35.3%) compared to its season average (37.1%).

