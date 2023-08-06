Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will try to outdo Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 155 total home runs.

New York is 17th in MLB, slugging .406.

The Yankees rank 28th in MLB with a .231 batting average.

New York ranks 22nd in runs scored with 477 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.

Yankees hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in baseball.

New York's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.239).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Carlos Rodon (1-4 with a 6.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

So far this season, Rodon has not recorded a quality start.

Rodon enters the matchup with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has not had an outing yet in which he did not allow at least one earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Rays L 5-2 Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays W 7-2 Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros L 7-3 Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Justin Verlander 8/6/2023 Astros - Home Carlos Rodón Jose Urquidy 8/7/2023 White Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Edward Cabrera 8/12/2023 Marlins - Away Carlos Rodón Sandy Alcantara

