How to Watch the Yankees vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will try to outdo Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 155 total home runs.
- New York is 17th in MLB, slugging .406.
- The Yankees rank 28th in MLB with a .231 batting average.
- New York ranks 22nd in runs scored with 477 (4.3 per game).
- The Yankees are 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.
- Yankees hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in baseball.
- New York's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.239).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Carlos Rodon (1-4 with a 6.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- So far this season, Rodon has not recorded a quality start.
- Rodon enters the matchup with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has not had an outing yet in which he did not allow at least one earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|L 5-2
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
|8/2/2023
|Rays
|W 7-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Shane McClanahan
|8/3/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Cristian Javier
|8/4/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|8/5/2023
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Justin Verlander
|8/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Jose Urquidy
|8/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Dylan Cease
|8/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Touki Toussaint
|8/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|8/11/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Edward Cabrera
|8/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Sandy Alcantara
