Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (58-53) will host Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (63-49) at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, August 6, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Astros have -105 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon - NYY (1-4, 6.29 ERA) vs Jose Urquidy - HOU (2-2, 5.20 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Astros game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Aaron Judge get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 65 times and won 39, or 60%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 39-26 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 2-1 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Astros have come away with 16 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Astros have won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have not installed the Astros as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+130) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-105) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 4th Win AL East +12500 - 5th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.