The New York Yankees (58-53) will look to Jake Bauers, on a two-game homer streak, versus the Houston Astros (63-49) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Yankee Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (1-4) to the mound, while Jose Urquidy (2-2) will get the nod for the Astros.

Yankees vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (1-4, 6.29 ERA) vs Urquidy - HOU (2-2, 5.20 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon (1-4) will take the mound for the Yankees, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 6.29 ERA this season with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.9 walks per nine across five games.

None of Rodon's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Rodon has three starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Urquidy

The Astros will send Urquidy (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday, April 30 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.20, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents have a .297 batting average against him.

Urquidy is looking to secure his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Urquidy is trying to secure his fourth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

