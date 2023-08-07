England vs. Nigeria: Women’s World Cup Round of 16 Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 7
In the Round of 16 of the 2023 Women's World Cup, on August 7 (at 3:30 AM ET), England will meet Nigeria. England finished second in Group D, while Nigeria was the runner-up in Group B.
The odds of England advancing to the World Cup quarterfinals are -351. The odds for Nigeria are +975. An over/under of 2.5 goals has been set for this game.
England vs. Nigeria Game Info
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 AM ET
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Venue: Suncorp Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- England Moneyline: -351
- Nigeria Moneyline: +975
England vs. Nigeria World Cup Betting Insights
- The teams combine to score 3.7 goals per game, 1.2 more than this match's over/under.
- These teams together give up one goal per game, 1.5 fewer than this match's total.
- England has been a moneyline favorite three times this tournament, and won every time.
- England has played as a moneyline favorite of -351 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.
- Nigeria has been an underdog twice so far this tournament, and went 1-1-0 in those games.
- Nigeria has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +975.
England World Cup Stats
Nigeria World Cup Stats
- Osinachi Ohale has tallied one goal for Nigeria in Women's World Cup (three games).
- Uchenna Kanu has scored one goal for Nigeria in Women's World Cup.
- Asisat Oshoala has collected one goal for Nigeria in Women's World Cup.
England vs. Nigeria Recent Performance
- In 2022, England was 9-3-0 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +29. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 6-1-1 (+10 goal differential).
- England faced China in its last match and was victorious by a final score of 6-1. The victorious England side took 16 shots, outshooting by nine.
- Nigeria is 4-2-1 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +5. In 2022, it was 0-1-7 in such matches (-11 goal differential).
- In its last game, Nigeria drew Ireland 0-0 on July 31, while outshooting Ireland 10 to four.
England Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Mary Earps
|30
|1
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Lucy Bronze
|31
|2
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Niamh Charles
|24
|3
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Keira Walsh
|26
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alex Greenwood
|29
|5
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Millie Bright
|29
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Lauren James
|21
|7
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Georgia Stanway
|24
|8
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Rachel Daly
|31
|9
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Ella Toone
|23
|10
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Lauren Hemp
|22
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jordan Nobbs
|30
|12
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Hannah Hampton
|22
|13
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Lotte Wubben-Moy
|24
|14
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Esme Morgan
|22
|15
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jessica Carter
|25
|16
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Laura Coombs
|32
|17
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Chloe Kelly
|25
|18
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Bethany England
|29
|19
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Katie Zelem
|27
|20
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Ellie Roebuck
|23
|21
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Katie Robinson
|20
|22
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Alessia Russo
|24
|23
|Manchester United WFC (England)
Nigeria Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Tochukwu Oluehi
|36
|1
|-
|Ashleigh Plumptre
|25
|2
|-
|Osinachi Ohale
|31
|3
|-
|Glory Ogbonna
|24
|4
|-
|Onome Ebi
|40
|5
|-
|Ifeoma Onumonu
|29
|6
|-
|Toni Payne
|28
|7
|-
|Asisat Oshoala
|28
|8
|-
|Desire Oparanozie
|29
|9
|-
|Christy Ucheibe
|22
|10
|-
|Gift Monday
|21
|11
|-
|Uchenna Kanu
|26
|12
|-
|Deborah Abiodun
|19
|13
|-
|Oluwatosin Demehin
|21
|14
|-
|Rasheedat Ajibade
|23
|15
|-
|Chiamaka Nnadozie
|22
|16
|-
|Francisca Ordega
|29
|17
|-
|Halimatu Ayinde
|28
|18
|-
|Onyi Echegini
|22
|19
|-
|Rofiat Imuran
|19
|20
|-
|Esther Okoronkwo
|26
|21
|-
|Michelle Alozie
|26
|22
|-
|Yewande Balogun
|39
|23
|-
