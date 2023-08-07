The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Astros.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .218.

In 20 of 37 games this year (54.1%), McKinney has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (16.2%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this year (21.6%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (35.1%), including one multi-run game.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 13 .262 AVG .139 .342 OBP .225 .600 SLG .167 9 XBH 1 6 HR 0 10 RBI 1 14/8 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings