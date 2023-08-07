Giancarlo Stanton -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-6) against the Astros.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has eight doubles, 17 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .206.

Stanton has had a hit in 35 of 62 games this season (56.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (19.4%).

In 25.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has driven in a run in 24 games this season (38.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (17.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (38.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 26 .198 AVG .216 .271 OBP .292 .437 SLG .500 12 XBH 13 9 HR 8 23 RBI 19 32/12 K/BB 27/10 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings