Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres and his .386 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Astros.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in OBP (.335), slugging percentage (.450) and total hits (113) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- Torres is batting .611 with two homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 72.7% of his games this year (80 of 110), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 15.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44.5% of his games this season (49 of 110), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|46
|.271
|AVG
|.270
|.349
|OBP
|.319
|.480
|SLG
|.413
|22
|XBH
|15
|13
|HR
|5
|30
|RBI
|18
|35/28
|K/BB
|28/15
|7
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Cease (4-5) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.61 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.405 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 10.7 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.