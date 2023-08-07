On Monday, Harrison Bader (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Astros.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and eight walks while batting .260.

Bader has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has homered in 11.3% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

In 32.3% of his games this year, Bader has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27 of 62 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 24 .260 AVG .261 .300 OBP .277 .427 SLG .409 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 15 23/6 K/BB 14/2 7 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings