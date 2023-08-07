Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Monday, Harrison Bader (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Astros.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and eight walks while batting .260.
- Bader has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has homered in 11.3% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32.3% of his games this year, Bader has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 62 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|24
|.260
|AVG
|.261
|.300
|OBP
|.277
|.427
|SLG
|.409
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|15
|23/6
|K/BB
|14/2
|7
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Cease (4-5) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.61 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw 1 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.405), and eighth in K/9 (10.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.