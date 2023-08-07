On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .251.
  • In 45 of 80 games this year (56.3%) Kiner-Falefa has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (13.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21.3% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 27 times this season (33.8%), including five games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 35
.238 AVG .265
.296 OBP .349
.361 SLG .381
8 XBH 7
3 HR 3
12 RBI 17
16/9 K/BB 27/15
5 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.61 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.405), and eighth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
