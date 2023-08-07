Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
After hitting .226 with a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .225 with eight doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- In 29 of 59 games this year (49.2%) Higashioka has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (13.6%).
- In 10.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.8% of his games.
- He has scored in 14 of 59 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.216
|AVG
|.233
|.260
|OBP
|.263
|.443
|SLG
|.300
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|29/6
|K/BB
|25/4
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.61 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 1 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.405), and eighth in K/9 (10.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.