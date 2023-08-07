Gerrit Cole and Dylan Cease are the projected starters when the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox face off on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are sixth in MLB action with 156 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York is 17th in MLB, slugging .405.

The Yankees' .230 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

New York is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (484 total).

The Yankees' .304 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest mark in MLB.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

New York has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.239).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole (10-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Cole is looking to prolong a sixth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Cole is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the mound.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Rays W 7-2 Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros L 7-3 Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Justin Verlander 8/6/2023 Astros L 9-7 Home Carlos Rodón Jose Urquidy 8/7/2023 White Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins - Away Carlos Rodón Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins - Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez

