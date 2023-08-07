Monday's contest between the New York Yankees (58-54) and Chicago White Sox (45-68) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on August 7.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (10-2, 2.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (4-5, 4.61 ERA).

Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have won 39, or 59.1%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has a record of 19-5, a 79.2% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

New York ranks 20th in the majors with 484 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule