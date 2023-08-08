As of December 31, the Buffalo Bills' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+900) make them third-best in the NFL.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo put together a 7-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, six Bills games went over the point total.

Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on offense, ranking second-best in the with 397.6 total yards per game.

At home last season, the Bills were 7-1. On the road, they were 6-2.

The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC as a whole.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen threw for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.

Allen also rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs.

Stefon Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground, Latavius Murray scored six touchdowns a season ago and picked up 760 yards (58.5 per game).

Gabriel Davis had 48 catches for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

In 15 games last year, Matt Milano collected 1.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and three interceptions.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1600 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2500 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +6600 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +15000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1100 10 November 13 Broncos - +5000 11 November 19 Jets - +1600 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1500 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2500

