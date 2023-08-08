Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is batting .214 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in 20 of 38 games this year (52.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 38), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this year (23.7%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 38 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.262
|AVG
|.132
|.342
|OBP
|.244
|.600
|SLG
|.158
|9
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|14/8
|K/BB
|15/5
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Toussaint (1-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.92 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 3.92 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .190 to opposing hitters.
