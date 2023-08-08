The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .240.

LeMahieu is batting .389 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 67.7% of his 96 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.7% of them.

He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this season (24.0%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.3%) he had more than one.

In 31 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .258 AVG .220 .341 OBP .286 .429 SLG .311 18 XBH 10 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 47/21 K/BB 41/16 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings