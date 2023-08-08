The New York Yankees and Harrison Bader, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks.

Bader has gotten a hit in 41 of 63 games this year (65.1%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (19.0%).

He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has an RBI in 20 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (42.9%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 25 .260 AVG .264 .300 OBP .286 .427 SLG .407 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 15 23/6 K/BB 15/3 7 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings